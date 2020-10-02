The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  CSK VS SRH Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: CSK 26/1, Overs 5.0, CHE VS SUN Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Politics 02 Oct 2020 I am ready to fight ...
Nation, Politics

I am ready to fight with God for water: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Oct 2, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
He has instructed the officials to put forth a powerful argument supported by all the required data before the Apex Council meeting
Telangana CM KCR
 Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that he would not mind even to fight with the God to protect the interests of Agriculture and farmers’ in Telangana.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with officials from Water Resources Department at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, KCR recalled that the movement for separate Telangana was originated from discrimination against the region in the matters of river water sharing.

 

Chief Minister was finalising the required strategy to adopt at the Apex Council meeting to counter the AP and also expose the Centre and get the rightful water share to Telangana.

He said after the formation of a separate state it has now transformed into a granary of the country and the State succeeded in strengthening the water resources sector by saving every single drop of the river water.

He said “in the new state there was a festive atmosphere in the agriculture sector with farmers of Telangana reaping bumper crops and becoming a role model for the entire country.” KCR made it clear that “The rightful share of every drop of water from Godavari and Krishna rivers would be utilised optimally and without
fail.”

 

He has instructed the officials to put forth a powerful argument supported by all the required data before the Apex Council meeting. The Apex Council meeting scheduled on Oct 6 will be chaired by the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Chief Ministers K Chandrashekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be attending the meeting via video conference.

The meeting was necessitated because of the unresolved disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding sharing Krishna and Godavari River waters.

...
Tags: krishna godavari water sharing, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Trinamul minister defends 10 Al Qaeda accused, calls for their release

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and party leaders hold placards during a protest against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the death of Hathras victim, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Uttam protests deṭention of Gandhis, held

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker tests swab samples of residents for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government primary health centre. — AFP

Kerala proposes schemes to address unemployment created by pandemic

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI)

Odisha CMO pulls out WHO report on COVID-19 situation to fight Opposition



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: CSK 26/1, Overs 5.0, CHE VS SUN Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS SRH Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Dhoni becomes IPL's most-capped player with 194 games, surpassing Raina

MS Dhoni is also the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances. (Photo | Modified from PTI)
 

DC vs KKR will likely be a contest between Rishabh Pant and Andre Russell

If there is Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far. (Photo | PTI)
 

Great to have Pollard in form early, we are always banking on him: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against RCB before producing an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls against KXIP. (Photo | PTI)
 

Virat's RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in first afternoon match of IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli.
 

Mumbai’s Rohit, his lieutenants Kieron and Hardik flatten Punjab with 48 run win

The duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs in 23 balls to lift MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi dividing Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Another statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

Rationalist E V Ramaswamy Peiyar is a Dravidian icon. Defacement of his statues has become a regular occurrence in Tamil Nadu.

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

PM Modi blasts Opposition, accuses it of opposing reforms just for the sake of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Kashmiris do not feel Indian, prefer Chinese rule: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah at Parliament House during Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham