Nation Politics 02 Oct 2019 Radicalisation of Hi ...
Nation, Politics

Radicalisation of Hindus as dangerous as of Muslims: Digvijay Singh

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Singh referred to extreme radicalisation by former Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq and then mentioned the present Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the BJP was seeking to spread disharmony. (Photo: ANI)
 He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the BJP was seeking to spread disharmony. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that radicalisation of Hindus is as dangerous as the radicalisation of the Muslims.

Speaking at a seminar on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh said that it is not easy to put the ghost of communalism back in the bottle if it comes out.

 

Singh referred to "extreme radicalisation" by former Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq and then mentioned the present Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The Islamophobia and radicalisation that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is talking of...the radicalisation of Hindus is a counter to that. And it is as dangerous as the radicalisation of Muslims. If communalism of the majority happens in India, it will not be easy to save the country from it," Singh said.

The Congress leader said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that "communalism of the majority community is more dangerous than the communalism of the minority community".

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the BJP was seeking to spread disharmony.

Singh referred to slogan "har har Modi, ghar ghar Modi" and alleged that "Modi and this ideology were spreading hatred in every household of the country".

"People of ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi are telling their workers to do 'padayatra' in every panchayat for a month. I would like to ask them what will they do there and how will they project Gandhiji? Will you put across Gandhi's side or Godse's side?" he asked.

Singh also attacked Modi over the economic slowdown and incidents of mob-lynching and said only visiting other countries and attending events will not lead to development.

He alleged that mob-lynching incidents had not stopped. "If this continues no new investments will come to the country and unemployment will rise. Only truth, non-violence and harmony will lead to a bright future," Singh said.

He said that the message of peaceful coexistence, non-violence and harmony needs to be taught to students in schools to put an end to incidents of mob-lynching.

 

 

...
Tags: islamic radicalisation, radicalisation of hindus, digvijay singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Latest From Nation

Speaking to ANI, ACP Panjagutta Hyderabad Police, M Thirupathanna stated,

Hyderabad: ISRO employee found murdered in his flat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi appreciated RSS' discipline; visited shakha in 1947: RSS chief

A leader of the country should not divide the masses or unleash violence.

Leaders should follow Gandhiji's principles of peace and communal harmony: Mamata

Reddy further underlined that the Secretariats will provide 500 kind of services and will work as a liaison between the government and people. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM inaugurates Secretariat system to strengthen village ecosystem



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Leaders should follow Gandhiji's principles of peace and communal harmony: Mamata

A leader of the country should not divide the masses or unleash violence.

TN CM reviews preparations for Modi-Xi Jinping meet in Mamallapuram

Mamallapuram, located about 50 km from here, is set to play host to the second informal summit between Modi and Xi from October 11-13, with the earlier one being held in Wuhan in China in 2018. (Photo: ANI)

BJP wants to sideline Gandhi's principles, make RSS a symbol of India: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia concluded by saying that the Congress party has been following Mahatma Gandhi's path and it will continue to do so in the future. (Photo: ANI)

Mahatma Gandhi worshipped at temple in Odisha's Bhatra

They offered flowers to the bronze idol of the Father of the Nation and sang devotional songs before it. Several social organisations garlanded the idol. (Photo: File)

UP cabinet gives approval to run 700 electric buses in 14 districts

Yogi government also approved providing Rs 318.67 crores for works to be undertaken in the second phase under the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area expansion plan and the beautification of Varanasi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham