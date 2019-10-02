Nation Politics 02 Oct 2019 KT Rama Rao calls Co ...
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao calls Congress a sinking ship

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:12 am IST
He said campaigning for the by-election in Huzurnagar was in full swing.
K.T. Rama Rao
Hyderabad: In a tele-conference with party leaders on Tuesday, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao likened the Congress party to a sinking ship in TS and said voters would only support the ruling party.

He said campaigning for the by-election in Huzurnagar was in full swing and field reports showed that the people have confidence on chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS candidate would win by a respectable majority.

 

He said both Congress and BJP lost badly in the Assembly elections and the people of Huzurnagar have realised that they would not be benefitted from a Congress victory at the Centre or in the state.

Reacting to the comments of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, he said it was foolish to say that the TRS has not done any development work in Huzurnagar.

The TRS has done a lot for the overall development of the segment, he said. “In the past five years, (TPCC president) Uttam Kumar Reddy as a legislator has not written a single letter to the government for the development of his constituency,” the TRS working president said, adding that he would take part in the election campaign on October 4 and two other days.

31 candidates in the fray at Huzurnagar

After the scrutiny of nominations on Tuesday, 31 candidates have been finalised for Huzurnagar byelection. The nominations filed by 45 candidates, including CPM’s Parepalli Sekhar Rao was  rejected.  Independent candidate 85-year-old Lakshmi Narasamma was also rejected for technical reasons. With the rejection of CPM candidate nomination party workers were disappointed.

The candidates in fray include Ms Padmavathi of the Congress, Mr S. Saidireddy of the TRS, Mr Kota Rama Rao of the BJP and Mr Chava Kiranmai of the TD.

Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


