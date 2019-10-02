Nation Politics 02 Oct 2019 DK Shivakumar custod ...
DK Shivakumar custody extended till Oct. 15, will get books and stationery

Published Oct 2, 2019
The court allowed his request and directed prisons authorities to provide him books and stationery.
Bengaluru: The ED designated court in New Delhi extended the judicial custody of former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar, allowing the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate him on October 4 and 5 at Tihar Jail.

But the interrogation has to be in the presence of Jail Superintendent between 11 am and 3 pm. The court asked ED officials to adhere to the rules prescribed in the prison manuals. Meanwhile, when produced before Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, Mr Shivakumar made a personal request for some books to read and stationery for writing. The court allowed his request and directed prisons authorities to provide him books and stationery.

 

Sources said that ED officials want to counter Mr Shivakumar with statements made by Belagavi Congress legislator Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who was interrogated for two days. They also wanted to seek more details on the documents they have, on which questioning has not yet been done.

When there was a short break in court hearing, Mr Shivakumar was allowed to interact with his family members and friends. Sources said that Mr Shivakumar was confident and said that he would face consequences of legal battle and would come out clean.

Meanwhile, he vented his ire against BJP counterparts, who have taken out a social media and media campaign against him. “I know how they have interpreted my affidavit. Many BJP leaders are also facing ED inquiry and inquiry from various other agencies. Would they interpret their affidavits also in the same way? I know what they are talking about my daughter also. I am not disheartened and nothing to worry about this. The cycle will change and I will give fitting reply to each and every one,” Mr Shivakumar told his brother Mr Suresh and his supporters.

