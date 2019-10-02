CBI closes in on HD Kumaraswamy, secys

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the telephone tapping scandal is inching ever closer to closing the case in which the former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy is reportedly implicated with sources saying he could be taken into custody for questioning if it can be proven that his two secretaries were instructing Additional Commissioner of Crime Alok Kumar on whom to tap, under the former CM's guidance. Highly placed sources said the CBI is preparing to first summon the two secretaries of HDK, Raghu and Sathish for questioning over the next two days before they make a move on the former CM.

Apart from the Adichunchungiri Swamiji, the landlines and mobile phones of several matha heads including Rambhapuri Swami of Balehonnur Mutt in Chikkamagalur, Siddalinga Swamy of Siddaganga mutt in Tumkur, Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt in Mysore and Jaya mrutyunjayaSwamiji of Kudalasangama mutt were also being tapped. All these seers are vehement supporters of the BJP party and backed B.S. Yediyurappa. HDK who suspected that they were attempting to sabotage his government by influencing the legislators had got all their phones tapped, sources said.

It is said that, under the monitoring of Alok Kumar not only Vokkaliga seer Nirmalandanatha swami's phone was tapped, but also that of major swamijis of Veerashaiva-Lingayat mathas as well.

The telephones of Niranjananda swamiji of Kaginele who represents Kuruba community in the state was tapped, say CBI sources. Niranjananda swamiji was a vocal supporter of Congress leader Siddaramaiah, whom HDK suspected of plotting against him to topple the government, added the sources.

The phones of Madara Channaiah swamiji of Chitradurga was also tapped as HDK suspected that the influential swamiji representing backward classes might play soiler.

The CBI is reaching final stage of questioning and interrogation of the accused persons in telephone tapping case, according to sources. CBI team is building clinching evidence against HDK to issue notice for questioning and taking him into the custody for investigation, they said.

Alok Kumar, former police commissioner and presently KSRP ADGP who was grilled for two days has revealed that he got instructions from HDK's two secretaries on Whats app, with a long list of whom they wanted to keep track of, which included politicians, bureaucrats and religious seers.