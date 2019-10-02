Nation Politics 02 Oct 2019 CBI closes in on HD ...
Nation, Politics

CBI closes in on HD Kumaraswamy, secys

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Highly placed sources said the CBI is preparing to first summon the two secretaries of HDK.
H D Kumaraswamy
 H D Kumaraswamy

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the telephone tapping scandal is inching ever closer to closing the case in which the former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy is reportedly implicated with sources saying he could be taken into custody for questioning if it can be proven that his two secretaries were instructing  Additional Commissioner of Crime Alok Kumar on whom to tap, under the former CM's guidance.  Highly placed sources said the CBI is preparing to first summon the two secretaries of HDK, Raghu and Sathish for questioning over the next two days before they make a move on the former CM.

Apart from the Adichunchungiri Swamiji, the landlines and mobile phones of several matha heads including Rambhapuri Swami of Balehonnur Mutt in Chikkamagalur, Siddalinga Swamy of Siddaganga mutt in Tumkur, Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt in Mysore and Jaya mrutyunjayaSwamiji of Kudalasangama mutt were also being tapped. All these seers are vehement supporters of the BJP party and backed B.S. Yediyurappa. HDK who suspected that they were attempting to sabotage his government by influencing the legislators had got all their phones tapped, sources said.

 

It is said that, under the monitoring of Alok Kumar not only Vokkaliga seer Nirmalandanatha swami's phone was tapped, but also that of major swamijis of Veerashaiva-Lingayat mathas as well.

The telephones of Niranjananda swamiji of Kaginele who represents Kuruba community in the state was tapped, say CBI sources. Niranjananda swamiji was a vocal supporter of Congress leader Siddaramaiah, whom HDK suspected of plotting against him to topple the government, added the sources.

The phones of Madara Channaiah swamiji of Chitradurga was also tapped as HDK suspected that the influential swamiji representing backward classes might play soiler.

The CBI is reaching final stage of questioning and interrogation of the accused persons in telephone tapping case, according to sources. CBI team is building clinching evidence against HDK to issue notice for questioning and taking him into the custody for investigation, they said.    

Alok Kumar, former police commissioner and presently KSRP ADGP who was grilled for two days has revealed that he got instructions from HDK's two secretaries on Whats app, with a long list of whom they wanted to keep track of, which included politicians, bureaucrats and religious seers.

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation, cm h d kumaraswamy


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

PCB Vs Corp: Pinarayi Vijayan’s Office intervenes

The RTI document says that the KSIDC had received two qualified bids from Rites- KPMG consortium and Louis Berger. The selection was based on the quality and cost-based selection (QCBS) system and Louis Berger scored the maximum marks in both technical and financial evaluation.

Erumely airport report gathers dust

GECOE to boost weather data gathering

The Left leaders say the battle is between a divided UDF and a united LDF. “The difference between the two fronts is as clear as broad daylight. People know it. It was evident in Pala,” he said. (Representational image)

Piravom, Maradu to help LDF tackle Sabarimala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata counters Shah on NRC

'Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt,' Mamata Banerjee said.

‘NRC to ensure country’s safety, Mamata spreading lies’: Shah in Bengal

‘I today want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don't believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship,’ Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Fadnavis to face trial for not disclosing criminal cases in poll affidavict

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey. (Photo: File)

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham