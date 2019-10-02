Nation Politics 02 Oct 2019 Amit Shah urges peop ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah urges people at Sankalp Yatra to shun single-use plastic

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.
Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade. (Photo: ANI)
 Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.

Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.

 

Addressing a rally at the start of the 'Sankalp Yatra' to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.

After flagging off the nationwide 'Sankalp Yatra', he undertook a foot march for around 500 metres.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sankalp yatra, single use plastic, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

They offered flowers to the bronze idol of the Father of the Nation and sang devotional songs before it. Several social organisations garlanded the idol. (Photo: File)

Mahatma Gandhi worshipped at temple in Odisha's Bhatra

The 74-year-old politician’s account is being handled by his family. (Photo: File)

'Which way will India go? Freedom a never ending struggle,' tweets Chidambaram

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police in February last year busted a child trafficking racket following a tip off and recovered a 10-day-old old baby from Jahangir's possession. (Photo: Representational)

Child trafficking case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against 7 people



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM tweet shows concern for Bihar, not Karnataka, say parties

The Prime Minister had tweeted on Monday, 'Spoke to Nitish Kumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with the local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required.' (Photo: File)

Make Tamil official language: Demands Stalin after PM Modi's praise

Stalin, the leader of the opposition in Assembly, said his party wholeheartedly welcomed and lauded the Prime Minister for his comments on Tamil's antiquity. (Photo: File)

Whom does BJP have pact with?

Mullapally Ramachandran

Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata counters Shah on NRC

'Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt,' Mamata Banerjee said.

‘NRC to ensure country’s safety, Mamata spreading lies’: Shah in Bengal

‘I today want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don't believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship,’ Shah said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham