YSRC to fight elections without alliance: Sajjala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 2:32 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:42 am IST
AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that YSRC is resolved to contest elections without alliances (Photo: Facebook)
 AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that YSRC is resolved to contest elections without alliances (Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Adviser to AP government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy wondered why Telugu Desam Party and its supportive media are busy cooking up stories about YSRC forming political alliances or having an understanding with other parties in the forthcoming assembly elections.

He affirmed, “YSRC party is resolved about going for elections without alliances or understandings. People have faith in us. With them behind us, we do not need any understandings or alliances.”

Ramakrishna Reddy underlined that the people of AP have supported YSR Congress in all elections because of the welfare and development policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Whereas, even the people of Kuppam have rejected Chandrababu Naidu, vexed with his negligence of the constituency for the past three decades.

Addressing reporters on Friday, the government adviser described the former CM as a curse for Polavaram. He said, “The sins committed by Chandrababu in this project have become curses. We are doing everything transparently to complete the Polavaram project. We are not in a position to put pressure on the centre for Special Category Status, but are doing our best,” he maintained

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu is an Ashadabhuti (pecksniffian) in contemporary political history. He assumed the post of CM not by popular vote but backstabbing his father-in-law N.T. Rama Rao. The government adviser claimed that Naidu killed democracy the day he took control of TDP party and turned it into an illegal business enterprise.

He questioned why Naidu had not constructed the Kuppam Branch Canal in the past 30 years and is now asking the YSRC government to build it. Further, Naidu is claiming that he will develop AP once he comes back to power. “What did he do when he had been the CM for 14 years,” the government adviser asked.

Tags: andhra pradesh 2024 elections, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, ysr congress party (ysrcp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


