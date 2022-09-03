TS Legislative Assembly session to commence from September 6

There will be no Governor's address again as the House was not prorogued after the Budget session ended on March 15. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The next sessions of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council will commence here on September 6. There will be no Governor's address again as the House was not prorogued after the Budget session ended on March 15. As per Constitutional norms, the House has to meet once in six months, and the deadline ends on September 14.

The ensuing session will be a continuation of the Budget session as Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had adjourned the House sine die on March 15.

The state government has been avoiding the Governor's address since last year by not proroguing the House. Due to the reported differences between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the government had worked its way around the Governor's address. In order to continue with the precedent it has set, the government did not prorogue the House after this year’s Budget session.

Chandrashekar Rao sprang a surprise by deciding to convene the session from September 6 while it was expected that the dates would be finalised only in Saturday’s cabinet meeting.

As police forces will be busy with Ganesh immersions until September 10, there are indications that the House may be adjourned soon after the session on September 6 and be reconvened on September 12.