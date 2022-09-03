  
Nation Politics 02 Sep 2022 TS Legislative Assem ...
Nation, Politics

TS Legislative Assembly session to commence from September 6

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 6:51 am IST
There will be no Governor's address again as the House was not prorogued after the Budget session ended on March 15. (Representational Image)
 There will be no Governor's address again as the House was not prorogued after the Budget session ended on March 15. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The next sessions of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council will commence here on September 6. There will be no Governor's address again as the House was not prorogued after the Budget session ended on March 15. As per Constitutional norms, the House has to meet once in six months, and the deadline ends on September 14.

The ensuing session will be a continuation of the Budget session as Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had adjourned the House sine die on March 15.

The state government has been avoiding the Governor's address since last year by not proroguing the House. Due to the reported differences between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the government had worked its way around the Governor's address. In order to continue with the precedent it has set, the government did not prorogue the House after this year’s Budget session.

Chandrashekar Rao sprang a surprise by deciding to convene the session from September 6 while it was expected that the dates would be finalised only in Saturday’s cabinet meeting.

As police forces will be busy with Ganesh immersions until September 10, there are indications that the House may be adjourned soon after the session on September 6 and be reconvened on September 12.

...
Tags: pocharam srinivas reddy, telangana legislative assembly, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The fact that the Centre imposed over Rs 3,000 crore interest burden on Telangana on the issue of power dues reflects its 'discrimination' against TS, Reddy said. — Twitter

Energy minister suspects a bigger conspiracy to malign TS

With regard to the Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, AP had invested Rs 1,500 crore and TS Rs 500 crore and both of them incurred loss. Why should we make up for their loss, they wondered. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh ridicules Telangana claims on power dues

The day marks the merger of the then Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948, following Police Action. (Representational image: DC file)

BJP to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

It may be recalled that the ministry had said that Telangana received power as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014’s provisions, among which is a stipulation that the “successor state that has a deficit or electricity shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of surplus power from the other successor state.” — Representational Image/DC

TS to challenge Centre’s order to clear power dues to AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Political atmosphere likely to heat up in Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting and Cabinet meeting back-to-back on Saturday. (DC Image)

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

AAP accuses Delhi LG V K Saxena of misusing his office

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Image: PT)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->