Congress chargesheet ready on on TRS, BJP and Rajgopal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:40 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:32 am IST
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Congress leaders pay tributes to ex chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on his death anniversary on Friday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
HYDERABAD: State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said that TPCC would release a charge sheet against the TRS in the state, the BJP government at the Centre and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, highlighting their “failure and corruption activities” in its campaign starting in Munugode on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a party meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, which also discussed several issues concerning the Munugode bypolls.

The TPCC leaders have prepared a comprehensive report highlighting the “failures” of the TRS and the BJP and the “illegal activities” of Rajgopal Reddy. Sources said the party had highlighted the TRS government's failure to provide houses to the poor, medical facilities and corruption.

Sources said the party had made a report on the alleged illegal activities and corruption of TRS leaders in all constituencies. The Congress report also mentioned the failures of the BJP and how the party had lured political leaders and public representatives from other parties to join it, sources said.
The Congress also allegedly accused Rajgopal Reddy of joining the BJP to further his personal business activities and to get benefits from the Centre.

According to sources, Congress leaders would go door to door and meet people in Munugide and explain the party’s charges against the TRS, the BJP and Rajgopal Reddy.

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), congress mp revanth reddy, munugodu bypoll, komatireddy rajagopal reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


