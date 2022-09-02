  
Mohandas Pai wants PM to sack the corrupt during visit to Mangaluru

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 2, 2022, 5:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 5:51 pm IST
 A file photo of Infosys founding team T.V. Mohandas Pai (Photo: DC)

BENGALURU: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka to launch and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai on Friday appealed to Modi for a corruption-free state.

Thank you Sir! @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda. We need the corruption free development oriented govt that you have run in Delhi for India here too! “Corrupt officials should be sacked, corrupt politicians sidelined. All projects accelerated, good governance in future! the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd tweeted.

