  
Nation Politics 02 Sep 2022 Madras High Court re ...
Nation, Politics

Madras High Court restores EPS' supremacy in AIADMK

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 2, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 11:51 am IST
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswamy (Image: DC)
 AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswamy (Image: DC)

CHENNAI: On party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS)'s appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam (OPS).

A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK.

In that meeting held in July, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post. Panneerselvam was ousted from the party in the GC meet.

Palaniswami's position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is established with the fresh court order.

The division bench quashed the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran, which ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23. On that day in June, Panneerselvam was the Coordinator and Palaniswami the Joint Coordinator.

...
Tags: aiadmk, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, chief minister o. panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

AIADMK leadership issue: Hearing on EPS' appeals adjourned to Aug 25
AIADMK leadership issue: Setback for EPS as HC orders status-quo over Jul 11 GC meet
AIADMK meet picks Palaniswami as its supreme leader, expels Panneerselvam
AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, sticks to single leader demand

Latest From Nation

The new ensign of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy gets new Shivaji-inspired ensign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier. (Photo: PTI)

Modi commissions India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was also booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well, as one of the victims belongs to the SC community. (Image: @murughamatha)

Seer accused of sexually abusing minor girls arrested in Karnataka

On August 27, Siva Kumar and Ramakrishna entered into the compound of the house in the night and hid there before Krishna Rao could arrive from the hotel. The owner came past midnight. Soon after he opened the door, the two hit him on the head with a stick. They then slit his throat with a pen knife to ensure he was dead. They took ₹10,000 found in the pocket of Krishna Rao. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Employee, accomplice held for Nellore couple’s murder



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs arrive at airport

UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)

64 Congress leaders resign as Ghulam Nabi Azad looks set to launch party

J&K Leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of launching new national party. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->