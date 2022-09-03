  
Nation Politics 02 Sep 2022 INS Vikrant: Owaisi ...
Nation, Politics

INS Vikrant: Owaisi should rejoice, not criticise, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:36 am IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard for commissioning INS Vikrant (Photo: Twitter)
 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard for commissioning INS Vikrant (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday congratulated the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard for commissioning India’s first indigenously made aircraft carrier, ‘INS Vikrant’. Owaisi said the ship's commissioning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had seen the shipyard’s hard work pay off.

Owaisi said India needed a third aircraft carrier in addition to ‘INS Vikramaditya’ and ‘INS Vikrant’, an issue Modi needs to address. The naval fleet also needs to reach the required strength of 200 ships from the current 130. “Why is the Prime Minister not permitting the third aircraft carrier to be built and augment the fleet? This is because the economic policies of the Modi government have bankrupted the country and the government has no money,” Owaisi said.

He said that now that Modi had seen INS Vikrant, he would pick up enough courage to name China for its illegal occupation of Indian territory and call for a Parliament session to discuss this issue.

However, Owaisi’s comments received immediate condemnation from the state BJP’s official spokesperson N.V. Subhash who said, “Instead of applauding the country on this special moment, Owaisi took his usual stance of spreading negativity. He is not a security analyst and should drop his political posturing and for once, should rejoice in the country’s success.”

He also criticised Owaisi saying the AIMIM leader was spreading falsehoods about the Chinese occupation of Indian territory. “The Modi government is more than proactive in tackling any incursion,” he said.

...
Tags: aimim chief owaisi, ins vikrant, indian navy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

With regard to the Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, AP had invested Rs 1,500 crore and TS Rs 500 crore and both of them incurred loss. Why should we make up for their loss, they wondered. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh ridicules Telangana claims on power dues

The day marks the merger of the then Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948, following Police Action. (Representational image: DC file)

BJP to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

It may be recalled that the ministry had said that Telangana received power as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014’s provisions, among which is a stipulation that the “successor state that has a deficit or electricity shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of surplus power from the other successor state.” — Representational Image/DC

TS to challenge Centre’s order to clear power dues to AP

Sambasivaiah told Deccan Chronicle that they have managed to vacate people living in 30 odd houses located within 300 metres radius to the lorry with the help of local leaders. Though there were no casualties, the lorry was reduced to ashes. — Representational Image/DC

100 LPG cylinders explodes on NH following a fire from the engine of a lorry



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Political atmosphere likely to heat up in Telangana, key meetings today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting and Cabinet meeting back-to-back on Saturday. (DC Image)

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

AAP alleges Delhi LG 'misused his post', Saxena's office hits back

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->