  
Nation Politics 02 Sep 2022 Bandi may combine ya ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi may combine yatra with push for lift irrigation project in Thummidihatti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 2, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Women welcome BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon on Monday, after he resumed his Praja Sangram Yatra after a day’s break for Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting at Munugode. — DC Image
 Women welcome BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon on Monday, after he resumed his Praja Sangram Yatra after a day’s break for Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting at Munugode. — DC Image

ADILABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar may launch the fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra from the erstwhile Adilabad district, in November or December, to cover northern parts of the state and push for a lift irrigation project in the region, sources said.

After recently wrapping up the third phase of the yatra, the fourth phase is set to be launched from the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency on September 12.

During a recent interaction with BJP leaders, led by Palvai Harish Babu, Sanjay said that he may launch the fifth phase of the yatra from erstwhile Adilabad, following which Babu requested him to launch it at “historical Thummidihatti” on the banks of Pranahita River. Sanjay responded positively to the request.

It may be recalled that the B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanti project (lift irrigation) was proposed in Thummidihatti, but failed to take off.

With the BJP, under the banner of Pranahita Jalala Sadhana Samiti, agitating for the project to take off, the yatra may serve to further the cause, sources said.

The project gained political significance in the backdrop of the BJP alleging double standards by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over his promise, as he concentrated on the Kaleshwaram project.

Further, starting the yatra from the erstwhile Adilabad district may serve to boost the morale of the cadre and voters in Asifabad, Khanapur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, and Chennur Assembly constituencies.

...
Tags: praja sangrama yatra, bandi sanjay, telangana news, telangana politics, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 02 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

On August 27, Siva Kumar and Ramakrishna entered into the compound of the house in the night and hid there before Krishna Rao could arrive from the hotel. The owner came past midnight. Soon after he opened the door, the two hit him on the head with a stick. They then slit his throat with a pen knife to ensure he was dead. They took ₹10,000 found in the pocket of Krishna Rao. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Employee, accomplice held for Nellore couple’s murder

In Nellore and Ongole, people made a bee-line to see different varieties of Ganesh idols installed in various parts of the two cities on Wednesday and Thursday. Main thoroughfares remained packed with families moving from one pandal to another with enthusiasm. — Representational Image/DC

Devotional fervour marks Vinayaka Chavithi

Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. — Representational Image/DC

Muslim from Texas installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

A senior official from Telangana power utilities said that AP government had approached High Court and National Company Law Tribunal over power dues. — DC Image

TS decided to fight legally to get power dues from AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR to meet Mamata Banerjee, take fight to BJP-ruled states

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao(L) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (By Arrangement)

Congress prez poll: AICC rejects demand for making electoral rolls public

The AICC rejected a section of party leaders' demand that the electoral rolls for the Congress presidential polls be made public. (PTI)

Tharoor mulls contesting Congress prez poll, to take final call soon: Sources

A file photo of Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs arrive at airport

UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)

64 Congress leaders resign as Ghulam Nabi Azad looks set to launch party

J&K Leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of launching new national party. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->