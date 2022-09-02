Bandi may combine yatra with push for lift irrigation project in Thummidihatti

Women welcome BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon on Monday, after he resumed his Praja Sangram Yatra after a day’s break for Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting at Munugode. — DC Image

ADILABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar may launch the fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra from the erstwhile Adilabad district, in November or December, to cover northern parts of the state and push for a lift irrigation project in the region, sources said.

After recently wrapping up the third phase of the yatra, the fourth phase is set to be launched from the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency on September 12.

During a recent interaction with BJP leaders, led by Palvai Harish Babu, Sanjay said that he may launch the fifth phase of the yatra from erstwhile Adilabad, following which Babu requested him to launch it at “historical Thummidihatti” on the banks of Pranahita River. Sanjay responded positively to the request.

It may be recalled that the B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanti project (lift irrigation) was proposed in Thummidihatti, but failed to take off.

With the BJP, under the banner of Pranahita Jalala Sadhana Samiti, agitating for the project to take off, the yatra may serve to further the cause, sources said.

The project gained political significance in the backdrop of the BJP alleging double standards by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over his promise, as he concentrated on the Kaleshwaram project.

Further, starting the yatra from the erstwhile Adilabad district may serve to boost the morale of the cadre and voters in Asifabad, Khanapur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, and Chennur Assembly constituencies.