Jagan, kin pay rich tributes to YSR on 12th death anniversary

Kadapa: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Dr YSR Ghat at 9.10 am on Thursday and paid rich tributes to his father the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. Along with the Chief Minister, his wife Bharathi, mother Vijayalakshmi, sister Sharmila, and other family members laid wreaths at the tomb of Rajasekhar Reddy and paid tributes.

Later, the Chief Minister, his family members and others offered prayers at the ghat. They laid flowers and paid rich tributes to the statue of Dr YSR at Idupulapaya. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Twitter that the place of the late Chief Minister Rajasekhar Reddy was still entrenched in the hearts of people. “Even though my father was physically away for 12 years, he is still in the hearts of people as a human being and a member of their household. His smiling face and spiritual greeting remained intact. Dad's inspiration is at the forefront of every step I take and every thought I have.”

The district administration made strict security arrangements as per standard operational procedure (SoP) at the YSR Ghat due to Covid pandemic. Hands sanitation and thermal screening were done for everyone including MLAs and MLCs who attended the event.

Deputy Chief Ministers SB Amjad Bhasha, Narayana Swamy, district in-charge Minister Suresh, government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, whip Koramutla Srinivasulu, MPs YS Avinash Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, Gurumurthy, TTD chairman YV Subbareddy and MLCs Prabhakara Reddy, Kalpalatha, Vennapusa Gopal Reddy, MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, P. Ravindranath Reddy, Brijendranath Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, industries department advisor Rajoli Veera Reddy, RTC chairman A. Mallikharjuna Reddy, former MLAs Amarnath Reddy and B.C. Govindareddy were present on the occasion.

District collector V. Vijayarama Raju, SP Nagendra Kumar Anburajan, joint collectors M. Gowthami, C.M. Saikant Verma, H.M. Dhyanacandra, sub-collector Ketan Garg, trainee collector Mahes Kumar, OSD Anil Kumar Reddy and others also participated in the programme.

The Chief Minister reached the helipad at Idupulapaya at 10.15 am on Thursday after offering prayers and paying tributes at the Dr YSR Ghat. He received public representations there. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who left for Vijayawada after concluding his two-day visit to the district, was accorded a hearty farewell by public representatives and officials at the Kadapa airport on Thursday morning.