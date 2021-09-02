Nation Politics 02 Sep 2021 HC directs AP not to ...
HC directs AP not to take over Sangam Dairy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:22 am IST
AP HC has dismissed a writ appeal filed by the state government in the Sangam Dairy case and directed that it should not take over the dairy
 Sangam Dairy. (Photo:Sangamdiary)

Vijayawada: The AP High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by the state government in the Sangam Dairy case and directed that it should not take over the dairy.

A division bench of Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice Jayasurya held the hearing in the case on Wednesday and upheld the single-judge bench’s interim order that was issued earlier.

 

The court observed, “In our opinion, the learned single judge had considered the matter from the right perspective, in exercise of (his) discretionary power to grant an intermix order in the light of established principles and finally balanced the competing equities during the pendency of writ petition by protecting the interests of both the parties; and therefore, we see no good ground to interfere with the order under challenge.”

Tags: sangam dairy, ap government, ap high court, chief justice ak goswami
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


