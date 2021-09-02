HC directs AP not to take over Sangam Dairy

Vijayawada: The AP High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by the state government in the Sangam Dairy case and directed that it should not take over the dairy.

A division bench of Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice Jayasurya held the hearing in the case on Wednesday and upheld the single-judge bench’s interim order that was issued earlier.

The court observed, “In our opinion, the learned single judge had considered the matter from the right perspective, in exercise of (his) discretionary power to grant an intermix order in the light of established principles and finally balanced the competing equities during the pendency of writ petition by protecting the interests of both the parties; and therefore, we see no good ground to interfere with the order under challenge.”