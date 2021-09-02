Nation Politics 02 Sep 2021 BJP strengthened its ...
Nation, Politics

BJP strengthened its position by installing Bommai as CM in Karnataka: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 8:03 pm IST
The Home Minister also heaped praises on BJP stalwart Yediyurappa, whose resignation as CM on July 26, brought Bommai to power
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Davangere: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "small but significant moves" in a short time and said those monitoring Karnataka from the national capital say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by installing him.

"Bommai has made some small but significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency.

 

It is a very short time since Bommai took over but people who are sitting in Delhi and closely watching the developments in Karnataka, say that the BJP has strengthened its position by installing him as the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said at an event here.

In his maiden visit to Karnataka after Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the party would come back to power by winning the Assembly election due in 2023.

"Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life, and he being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership the BJP will come back to power with full mandate (in 2023)," Shah opined.

 

The Home Minister also heaped praises on former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, whose resignation as Chief Minister on July 26, brought Bommai to power.

"I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa," Shah said.

According to him, Yediyurappa himself had decided to give new faces a chance to lead Karnataka and the BJP leadership decided to give the responsibility to Bommai.

 

Speaking about the COVID-19 management, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the best handling of pandemic and bringing out the country to a good extent from it with public support.

He said the entire world was watching with surprise how a nation of 1.3 billion population will face the challenge.

"However, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation abided by the lockdown norms initially and then carried out the biggest vaccination drive of the world in India.Today we can proudly say that if there is a nation, which has given maximum vaccines, it is India," Shah said.

 

The Home Minister also pointed out that the country broke its own previous record of one crore jabs on a single day by vaccinating 1.36 crore people on a single day a couple of days ago.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in Karnataka, Shah said the state has vaccinated almost 90 per cent of its eligible population by carrying out 5.2 crore inoculations.

"Over four crore people have received the first dose while 1.16 crore people have taken the second dose. It is an example what a government can do by taking along people," he explained.

 

Noting that the economically weaker section was hit hard due to the pandemic, the Home Minister said the BJP government at the Centre gave five kg rice to each member of BPL families for 10 months from May last year.

According to him, 80 crore people from weaker sections had received five kg rice every month for 10 months.

Shah added that the Prime Minister has also announced financial packages to deal with any further wave of COVID-19.

Recalling the oxygen crisis during the second wave of COVID-19, the Home Minister said many new oxygen plants which came up in a very short period have started operations.

 

Exuding confidence that India will be self reliant in oxygen production in the event of any epidemic outbreak in future, Shah said the country will not require to go anywhere for oxygen.

Seeking public support in the fight against COVID-19, Shah expressed his disappointment over vaccine resistance among some communities. He said it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that no one in the family, friends, and neighbourhood is left without vaccine.

"The 'mantra' to win the battle against coronavirus is the vaccine," Shah said.

 

He appealed to BJP activists to work with people in spreading awareness about the vaccine and take those people to the vaccination centre who have not taken it.

...
Tags: amit shah, basavaraj bommai, karnataka, b s yediyurappa, prime minister narendra modi, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere


Latest From Nation

SEBI barred KSBL from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore. (PTI Photo)

CEO, CFO of scam-hit Karvy arrested in IndusInd Bank default case

The Karnataka government had earlier made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka govt revises COVID protocol for travellers from Kerala

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Court said, veterinarians must certify the bulls before participation in Jallikattu. (PTI Photo)

Madras HC directs state govt to only use native bull breeds in Jallikattu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Deo hopes for early solution in Chhattisgarh CM row

Deo recently visited New Delhi to meet the party high command. (Photo: PTI/File)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)

Shillong tense, petrol bombs hurled at CM Conrad's house

Conrad Sangma, Chief minister of Meghalaya. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court faults top cops for being master’s voice

Supreme Court. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->