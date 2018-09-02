search on deccanchronicle.com
Use payments bank to reap govt benefits: Nirmala Sitharaman

Published Sep 2, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 1:45 am IST
CPMG Sampath said around 50,000 accounts have been opened as part of pre-launch activities of the scheme.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) at the Chennai branch of IPPB at the circle headquarters. The launch function was organised for Tamil Nadu in 37 branches and 185 access points. In Nagercoil, Union minister of state for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan launched the IPPB coinciding with the launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the entire country. There are totally 11,745 access points in Tamil Nadu circle and the entire launch will be completed by December end this year. Fisheries minister D. Jayakumar also seen. (Photo:DC)
 Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) at the Chennai branch of IPPB at the circle headquarters. The launch function was organised for Tamil Nadu in 37 branches and 185 access points. In Nagercoil, Union minister of state for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan launched the IPPB coinciding with the launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the entire country. There are totally 11,745 access points in Tamil Nadu circle and the entire launch will be completed by December end this year. Fisheries minister D. Jayakumar also seen. (Photo:DC)

Chennai: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday appealed to people to make use of the India Post Payments' Bank to reap the benefits offered by the Centre and state governments. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) aims to take banking to the doorstep of every citizen by arming three lakh postmen and 'Grameen Dak Sewaks' with digital aids to deliver financial services. 

After formally launching the scheme in Tamil Nadu, she said the opposition parties were saying the Prime Minister was going on launching various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudhra Loans. “All these (schemes) are linked together. He wants the benefits also to reach the poor instead of being only reaped by the rich,” she said. 

 

Handing over the QR Code card of the bank to a few beneficiaries as part of kick-starting the scheme here, she said one can avoid middlemen and directly receive the benefits offered by the Centre and state governments. “I appeal to all to utilise the service,” she said, speaking in Tamil.

“...The bank is coming to your home. With this scheme, a postman is not only delivering letters, he is also delivering banking services to you,” the minister said. Despite the advent of technology, a human interface is required, she said. 

State fisheries minister D Jayakumar said he discussed offering the service to fisherfolk with the Chief Post Master General (Tamil Nadu circle) M Sampath as the relief given by the state government can directly reach their bank accounts. 

“For the fisheries department, it will be of great use as the government provides funds totalling Rs 170 crore to fishermen under the fishermen savings scheme,” the minister said. 

CPMG Sampath said around 50,000 accounts have been opened as part of pre-launch activities of the scheme. “In Tamil Nadu circle, there are totally 11,745 access points (of India Post) offering this service and the entire launch will be covered by December,” he said, adding that a street-play, rally and road shows would be conducted to create awareness about the scheme among the public.

Tags: india post payments bank, nirmala sitharaman, d jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




