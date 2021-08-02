TRS’ new entrant Kaushik nominated as MLC

HYDERABAD: Padi Kaushik Reddy from Huzurabad Assembly constituency, who recently joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) from the Congress, has been nominated as MLC under Governor's quota.

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here on Sunday approved the nomination of Kaushik Reddy as MLC and referred to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for formal approval.

Kaushik Reddy joined the TRS only on July 21 and his elevation as MLC within 10 days of joining the party proves the significance being given by the Chief Minister to the 36-year youth leader in the party.

Kaushik joined the TRS in the presence of Chandrashekar Rao at the Telangana Bhavan. While addressing the meeting on the occasion, Rao assured him of 'bright future' in the party.

But no one in the party expected Kaushik to get MLC post within 10 days of joining because TRS heavyweights like Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Madhusudhana Chary, Tummala Nageshwar Rao and several other senior leaders were in the race to bag this post for the past several months and were meeting the Chief Minister frequently with their requests.

When Kaushik joined the TRS, there were speculations of party chief fielding him against BJP's Etela Rajendar in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. In 2018 Assembly polls, Kaushik unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket against the then TRS candidate Rajendar.

With Kaushik now getting MLC post, it became clear that he will not be in the fray for Huzurabad bypoll and the party chief is looking for some senior candidate who could match the strength and stature of Rrajendar besides caste equations.