Telangana to extend Dalita Bandhu to 13 lakh families: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 3, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 12:55 am IST
He said steps were being taken to select 100 beneficiary Dalit families in each Assembly constituency this year
KCR was addressing a public meeting in Halia in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on Monday. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be extended to 13 lakh Dalit families in Telangana in a phased manner after launching the scheme in Huzurabad on August 16.

The Chief Minister said, of the total 16 lakh to 17 lakh SC Dalit families in the state, eligible families could be around 12 lakh to 13 lakh, who would get Rs 10 lakh each under the Dalit Bandhu, adding that his government was ready to spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore on this scheme aimed for the social and economic empowerment of Dalits.

 

He said steps were being taken to select 100 beneficiary Dalit families in each Assembly constituency this year. Rao was addressing a public meeting in Halia in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on Monday.

The Chief Minister visited the constituency for the first time after winning the bypoll in May with a big majority and held a meeting in Halia with ministers, officials, MLAs and party leaders to review the status of implementation of his promises made during the bypoll.

The meeting was organised to thank the people of Nagarjunasagar constituency for electing TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat in the bypoll.

 

The Chief Minister announced Rs 150 crore for development of the Assembly constituency and also allocated Rs 15 crore each for development of Nandikonda and Halia municipalities.

Stating that Halia was lagging behind in development, he promised to ensure all-round development of the town. He assured the people that a degree college and a mini stadium would be built in the town. The Chief Minister promised to give pattas to people who built houses on lands owned by the irrigation department in Nagarjunasagar and also regularise their buildings within a month as promised during bypoll.

 

Tags: dalit bandu, nagarjunasagar assembly, huzurabad, nomula bhagat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


