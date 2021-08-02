Nation Politics 02 Aug 2021 Karnataka chief mini ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka chief minister in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 11:13 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 11:13 am IST
Bommai had said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week's time
Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in the national capital to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on the expansion of his cabinet, sources said on Monday.

The chief minister, who reached the national capital late on Sunday night, is scheduled to meet BJP president J P Nadda during the day, they said.

 

On Sunday, before leaving for Delhi, Bommai had said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week's time and a direction from the leadership was likely by Monday.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

Meanwhile, many ministerial aspirants have called on Bommai and raised the pitch for a cabinet berth.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Almost 300 stray dogs poisoned to death in AP, alleges animal rights group

A health worker counts syringes as she prepares to inoculate traders and shopkeepers with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 related deaths in India

The two Telugu states have been involved in an unending dispute on water sharing. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC to hear Andhra's petition against Telangana alleging denial of water share

The two states have been at loggerheads over the boundary dispute for decades. (PTI)

Shah persuades Assam, Mizoram CMs to talk, resolve border row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

Shah persuades Assam, Mizoram CMs to talk, resolve border row

The two states have been at loggerheads over the boundary dispute for decades. (PTI)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->