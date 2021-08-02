Nation Politics 02 Aug 2021 Ex-MLA Prabhakar Red ...
Nation, Politics

Ex-MLA Prabhakar Reddy launches pro-Rayalaseema movement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 2, 2021, 2:04 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 6:54 am IST
He was the only leader from Telugu Desam to win the recent municipal polls in the state while the YSRC had cakewalk in the state
Prabhakar Reddy desires to reunite senior leaders and various sections including retired officials and engineers under this banner. —
 Prabhakar Reddy desires to reunite senior leaders and various sections including retired officials and engineers under this banner. —

ANANTAPUR: Tadipathri’s former MLA and municipal chairman Prabhakar Reddy has announced a pro-Rayalaseema movement on Sunday. He was the only leader from Telugu Desam to win the recent municipal polls in the state while the YSRC had cakewalk through all the municipalities and corporations in the state.

The new stand by Prabhakar Reddy quickly gained the attention of various political parties and activists.

 

Prabhakar Reddy desires to reunite senior leaders and various sections including retired officials and engineers under this banner. He met his political rival and former APCC chief Raghuveera Reddy at Neelakantapuram village in Madakasira mandal and invited him to join in the movement.

The two families were feuding for more than a decade, and even during the time YS Rajasekhar Reddy was chief minister. He also met APCC president Sailajanath.

After meeting Raghuveera, Prabhakar announced the ‘Pro-Rayalaseema Agitation’ at Neelakantapuram.

 

He said the Rayalaseema and connected districts were facing worse situations vis-a-vis irrigation sources for many decades and the region was specially targeted during the water disputes.

“This campaign will be away from politics with a single point agenda for assured water supply to the region for future generations,” Reddy explained. He added that many senior leaders, retired civil servants, engineers and        activists from Rayalaseema will form part of the movement.

Notably, former minister Mysoora Reddy was already raising his voice in support of the demand for a separate Greater Rayalaseema state, in view of the decades-old governmental neglect of the backward region. “Greater Rayalaseema would be the only solution to get justice for the region,” he stated.

 

A senior leader from the ruling YSRC dismissed the campaign as inconsequential and said the Jagan-led government was keen on ensuring irrigation for the Rayalaseema region through all available sources and would also mount pressure on the Centre on this demand.

...
Tags: tadipathri ex-mla prabhakar reddy, pro-rayalaseema movement, prabhakar reddy movement support, apcc ex-chief n raghuveera reddy, apcc chief sailajanath, neelakantapuram, former minister mysoora reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 02 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Informing that ministry of home affairs has also asked the two states to restore movement of emergency and essential supplies as part of the de-escalation plan, security sources said that the ministry has also directed both the states that their officers and forces will not be allowed to carry arms while visiting the conflict zone which is now manned by central forces. — PTI

Shah persuades Assam, Mizoram CMs to talk, resolve border row

Telugu was born naturally and merged with Pali undergoing various changes but the language remained the same, she said. — DC file photo

Efforts on to get global recognition to Telugu Academy: Lakshmi Parvathi

Dr. Reddy, along with R. Dasaratha Reddy, president, Motupalli Heritage Society, was documenting the dilapidated Kodandarama Swamy temple located on the outskirts of Motupalli. — Representational image/By arrangement

14th century Tamil inscription unearthed at Motupalli

This is the second hotline in the Sikkim sector with the Chinese Army. (Representational image: PTI)

India, China set up a hotline at LAC in Sikkim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP Assembly polls: AIMIM denies reports of alliance with SP

Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. (Photo: AFP)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->