Nation Politics 02 Aug 2020 Release Mehbooba Muf ...
Nation, Politics

Release Mehbooba Mufti, it's high time: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2020, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week extended Mehbooba's detention under PSA by another three months
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying India's democracy is damaged when the government illegally detains political leaders.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader has been in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked in August last year and the state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

 

"India's democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It's high time Mehbooba Mufti is released," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week extended Mehbooba's detention under PSA by another three months.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


