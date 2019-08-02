Nation Politics 02 Aug 2019 Congress to file cav ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to file caveat in Supreme Court over MLAs’ disqualification

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2019, 3:22 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 3:22 am IST
Decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held in the party office by KPCC president, Dinesh Gundurao, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, and others
KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao presides over a party meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday. Congress Leaders Siddaramaiah, K.H. Muniyappa, Ramalinga Reddy, R.V. Deshpande, Rehman Khan, Krishnappa, Ramesh Kumar and H.K. Patil are seen. (DC)
BENGALURU: In an effort to outwit disqualified legislators, leaders of the state unit of Congress decided to file a caveat in the Supreme Court that they should be heard first with regard to the issue of disqualification of rebel MLAs.  

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held in the party office by KPCC president, Dinesh Gundurao, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, and others. “We have to teach them a lesson. The Speaker has disqualified these 17 MLAs as per the law. So, we have decided to convince the court through a caveat in SC,” Mr Gundurao said adding the party had no intensions of forgiving them or patching up with them.   These leaders also discussed the strategy for bypolls in 17 Assembly constituencies.  “We have decided to appoint one senior leader for each of these 17 constituencies. A team headed by this senior leader will visit all constituencies, interact with party workers and shortlist candidates,” he told the media here on Thursday.

 

The KPCC president said the role of BJP leaders in revolt by disqualified legislators is now evident with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reportedly asking his party men how he will be able to accommodate these 17 rebels in case he accommodated more Lingayats in the ministry.

“The cat is out of the bag. Mr Yediyurappa's statement clearly shows the BJP was involved in toppling the coalition government,” he added.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s decision to cancel Tipu Jayanthi celebrations and the BJP’s demand to drop cases filed against Hindu activists, he asked why the government was resorting to partial treatment of people.

“Why does the BJP want to drop cases filed against Hindu activists?. It should be fair with everyone,” he added.

Tags: supreme court, congress, dinesh gundurao
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


