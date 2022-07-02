  
TS welfare schemes are lessons: KTR

Rao writes open letter to PM, asking him and BJP leaders to learn from novel welfare schemes and development programmes implemented in TS
TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)
Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him and BJP leaders to learn from novel welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the Telangana government and try to implement them in the rest of the country.

Welcoming the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders to Telangana, Rama Rao took a dig at the BJP leadership and stated that there was no element of surprise in the BJP deciding to hold its national executive meeting here in Hyderabad which is a fast-progressing city.

“The backwardness of the so-called "double engine states" has made the BJP opt for a progressive place like Hyderabad for their meetings, Rama Rao added.

“The BJP will not get a better place than Telangana to reinvent themselves and give a fresh start to their politics which works for development,” he said.

“Think of building a Vasudaika Kutumbam-like society with religious harmony and take steps towards a new beginning,” said the state minister. He also stated that Telangana, a state prospering in irrigation, infrastructure, innovation and inclusiveness is giving an opportunity to the BJP to realign its political thoughts.

“I’m also reminding you that most of the policies and schemes introduced by the Union government have been copied from Telangana,” he said.

"Telangana has over 450 welfare schemes being implemented here. Please study them and try to implement them in the BJP-governed states," he said.

Rama Rao said the Prime Minister should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, and schemes that could be implemented in the BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engines.

The minister ended his message by saying, “Accept the hospitality of Hyderabad and don’t forget to eat Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. Come up with some fresh political thoughts and also a new beginning by having Irani chai here in our city Hyderabad."

