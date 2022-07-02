  
Nation Politics 02 Jul 2022 TRS jittery over our ...
Nation, Politics

TRS jittery over our countdown clock, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 12:23 am IST
As on July 1, the clock is ticking down and shows 522 days are still left for the TRS government
The countdown clock was launched by Tarun Chugh, the party national secretary and the state party affairs in-charge, on June 25. (Twitter/@BaluPulipaka)
 The countdown clock was launched by Tarun Chugh, the party national secretary and the state party affairs in-charge, on June 25.

HYDERABAD:  The Kalvakuntla Countdown Clock launched by the BJP has sent jitters in the TRS camp, the BJP claimed on Friday, adding that the fact that the TRS launched  a ’Bye Bye Modi’ campaign shows that the ruling party in Telangana has started ‘quaking in fear’ because of the BJP’s countdown clock.

The countdown clock was launched by Tarun Chugh, the party national secretary and the state party affairs in-charge, on June 25. Chugh told reporters at HICC, the venue for the BJP’s national executive meeting starting Saturday, that the countdown clock reflects the aspirations of the people of the state to see the back of the TRS government.

As on July 1, the clock is ticking down and shows 522 days are still left for the TRS government. And when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting on July 3, there will be just 520 days left, he said.

He said the BJP had a big role to play in the Telangana statehood movement despite claims by the TRS that it was solely responsible for the creation of the state. Many leaders who took part in the statehood struggle have lost faith in the TRS and have joined the BJP, Chugh said.

Asked if the countdown clock installed at the BJP state headquarters in the city has been restarted after it was ordered to be shut down by the police, Chugh said it was functioning not just in the party head office but in all party offices across the state. However, after it was shut down on June 25, the BJP is yet to restart the clock, and it was still shut down as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

 

...
Tags: kalvakuntla countdown clock, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


