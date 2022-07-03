  
Nation Politics 02 Jul 2022 TRS govt will topple ...
Nation, Politics

TRS govt will topple itself: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 3, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Bandi Sanjay dares KCR to pull down Modi govt
Sanjay was addressing a press conference at HICC, the venue of BJP's national executive meeting which began on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to topple the Narendra Modi government if had guts. Sanjay was referring to Chandrashekar Rao’s warning that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) would pull down the Modi government if the BJP government at the Centre toppled his government as was done in Maharashtra recently, while speaking at the reception hosted for Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sanjay was addressing a press conference at HICC, the venue of BJP's national executive meeting which began on Saturday.

“There is no need for anyone to topple the TRS government. Your government is already on the verge of collapse. People are eagerly waiting for TRS-mukt Telangana. Under the TRS regime, Telangana has become a den for criminals, murders, atrocities and land, sand and drugs mafia. People already showed their ire at the TRS in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. The day is not far away when the same result will be repeated in all Assembly constituencies in Telangana," he said.

Sanjay urged people across Telangana to come in large numbers to attend Modi's public meeting ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ at Parade Grounds on Sunday and make it a grand success.

He came down heavily on Chandrashekar Rao for holding public rallies in Hyderabad for Presidential election. "Why is Chandrashekar Rao holding public rallies for the Presidential election? Are people going to vote in these elections? Are they panchayat or municipal elections?

MPs and MLAs are voters in the Presidential election. By holding rallies and filling the city with banners, hoardings and flexies, Chandrashekar Rao is degrading the Presidential election process," he said.

Sanjay lashed out at Chandrashekar Rao for asking what Modi did in the last eight years. "Modi abolished Article 370 as promised. He abolished Triple Talaq. He constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He provided toilets for all under Swachh Bharat. He is constructing houses for all, laying roads and what not. But what have you done in the last eight year? You failed to construct houses for the poor after taking funds from the Centre," he added.

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, narendra modi, yashwant sinha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


