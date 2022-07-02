  
Modi to kickstart BJP national executive meet in Hyderabad today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 2, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 12:12 am IST
The BJP’s national executive is expected to pass resolutions that will be Telangana-specific
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the biggest political party event of its kind in Telangana with the BJP geared up for its two-day national executive meeting, beginning on Saturday.

Around 340 delegates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, several other members of the Union Cabinet, BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, both current and former, along with a slew of other top party leaders will be attending the meeting that will lay down the pathway for the BJP for the next few years to come.

It will not just be a meeting that will focus on national affairs, but also one that is expected to make a very strong statement with respect to its intentions about coming to power in Telangana state.

This all-important meeting for the BJP comes even as the party has made it abundantly clear that it was going to go for the TRS’ jugular in the weeks and months to come, and the BJP’s national executive is expected to pass resolutions that will be Telangana-specific.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending every session of the national executive, will address the meeting and provide a direction to the party for making his vision for the country a reality, Tarun Chugh, the state BJP in-charge and party national secretary, told reporters on Saturday at HICC, the venue for the meeting.

A preparatory meeting of the party’s general secretaries was held on Friday evening, and on Saturday morning, a meeting of all the national office bearers will be held, Chugh said.

The actual national executive meeting will start after Modi’s arrival at the venue, and the sessions will continue on July 3, he said.

The event will conclude at 4 pm, on Sunday following which Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

