  
Nation Politics 02 Jul 2022
Nation, Politics

KCR receives Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
KCR has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao receives Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday received Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is visiting Telangana on Saturday and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has also planned to hold a mega roadshow for Yashwant Sinha.

A meeting will be held with the MPs and MLAs of TRS. Sinha will also meet the MP and MLAs of AIMIM at Hotel ITC Kakatiya.

Voting for presidential elections will take place on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.

Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.
This comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad.

However, KCR will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, who is arriving in the city today to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

...
Tags: trs supports yashwant sinha, yashwant sinha in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


