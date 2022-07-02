  
Nation, Politics

KCR appeals for Sinha as President

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 2, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
'India needs a leader like K. Chandrashekar Rao to fight PM Modi’s dictatorial policies,' said Yashwant Sinha
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a function organised for his felicitation, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha termed the upcoming Presidential polls “a fight between two ideologies and not two individuals”, adding that India needs a leader like K. Chandrashekar Rao to fight PM Modi’s dictatorial policies.

Speaking at a meeting organised by TRS in support of his candidature at Jala Vihar on Saturday, Sinha said he was not worried about the outcome of the Presidential election and vowed to work with Chandrashekar Rao to launch a united fight of Opposition parties to protect democracy.

He said that democracy will thrive in the country as long as TRS and Telangana remain.

Stating that the presidential elections are being held under “extraordinary circumstances”, he said the fight against the BJP will continue even after the polls.

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he never believed in “consensus” but only “confrontation.”

Sinha said he tried to reach out to Modi over the phone after filing his nomination as a Presidential candidate, but was informed that the PM was not available. He said that he is still awaiting a callback from Modi.

Sinha said that when he was a finance minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet, he never imagined that the enforcement directorate, which works under the Union finance ministry, would be used to target political rivals.

He thanked Rao for his support and praised him for raising his voice strongly in the Parliament to demand statehood for Telangana, despite being the sole representative of the TRS in the House.

“He not only achieved Telangana state but also made Telangana a leading state in the country in development,” Sinha said.

