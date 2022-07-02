  
Nation Politics 02 Jul 2022 Capt Amarinder Singh ...
Nation, Politics

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal on Saturday claimed that a decision in this connection has been made
Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP after his return from London, where he is recovering after a spinal surgery.

Though there is no word from the party, senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal on Saturday claimed that a decision in this connection has been made.

Before departing for London, Singh had conveyed his intention to merge his party with the BJP, Grewal said, adding the former chief minister will announce the merger on his return.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile Patiala Royal family and a two-time chief minister, had floated the PLC after he quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year.

The PLC contested the 2022 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

However, none of the PLC candidates could register a win, with Amarinder himself losing from his home turf Patiala Urban seat.

...
Tags: punjab lok congress, capt amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao receives Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR receives Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana greet Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra state, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI Photo)

BJP should have shown 'big heart' by honouring rotational CM pact, says Shiv Sena

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shinde to face floor test Monday; new Speaker election tomorrow

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (PTI)

BJP should have shown 'big heart' by honouring rotational CM pact, says Shiv Sena

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana greet Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra state, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI Photo)

SC slams Nupur Sharma; says she 'must apologise to nation'

Nupur Sharma. (PTI)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->