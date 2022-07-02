BJP moves close to Dalits with the ‘Dalithathidhyam’ program in Telangana

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb had lunch at the house of Allamkonda Ushanna, who hosted him along with other leaders at his house at Maharajula Colony in the Jainad mandal headquarters on Friday. (DC Image)

ADILABAD: The BJP has launched a Dalit outreach programme to move to close to the Dalits to strengthen its voter base in the state ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections in 2023. The programme — called ‘Dalithathidhyam’ (Dalit hospitality) — involves top BJP leaders visiting houses of the Dalits as guests and having food.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb had lunch at the house of Allamkonda Ushanna, who hosted him along with other leaders at his house at Maharajula Colony in the Jainad mandal headquarters on Friday.

Deb offered special prayers at the ancient Surya Narayana temple and addressed a meeting held with the leaders of SC, ST and OBC and Kisan Morcha in Adilabad town.

He accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of destroying ‘Bangaru Telangana’ by spending huge money on unproductive things. He called upon the party cadre and leaders to be ready to face the elections that may come anytime in the state.

The BJP’s Dalit outreach programme is part of the party’s 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan’. Recently, BJP national general secretary and RSS senior leader B.L. Santosh had asked party leaders and cadre to keep B.R Ambedkar’s photo in their houses.

