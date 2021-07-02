Power show by begins amid tension; Telangana cops step up vigil

Nagarjuna Sagar closed, not allowing public to pass by due to the tension between the irrigation departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has stepped up security at all irrigation projects over Krishna anticipating protests and attacks from political parties and farmers in Andhra Pradesh against generation of hydel power by TS Genco.

Heavy police force was deployed at Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, Pulichintala and Jurala projects on Thursday. The AP government too deployed police at Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam, the joint projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana government has deployed hundreds of policemen for the safety and security of hydel power stations and TS Genco staff working in all projects for power generation. The police are working in three shifts round-the-clock.

The situation at Nagarjunasagar dam was like a war zone on Thursday with the Telangana and the AP governments deploying hundreds of policemen on either side of the borders.

Telangana police inspected every vehicle passing from AP to Telangana at the border. Tension prevailed for some time when AP irrigation officials tried to meet TS Genco officials at Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam and Pulichintala to submit representation seeking stoppage of hydel power generation.

TS Genco officials refused to meet them. With this, TS police obstructed them leading to heated arguments from both sides. Left with no option, they submitted representation to the police and left.

However, AP officials could submit representation to TS officials at Pulichintala.

The Telangana police blocked roads leading to Jurala dam in Mahbubnagar district for a few hours in the morning leading to traffic jams for a few hours.

Meanwhile, the TS Genco continued hydel power generation on a full scale at all projects over Krishna on Thursday as per the directions of the state government despite heightened tensions between both the states over Krishna water sharing.