Jagan urged to mount pressure on Centre against Telangana

KADAPA: Devagudi Chandra Mouliswar Reddy, convenor of Rayalaseema Ethipothala Sadhana Samithi, clarified that the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao held an all-party meeting in 1984 and declared Srisailam project as an irrigation project.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that according to GO No. 107 (September 28, 2004) pertaining to the management of Srisailam project in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the minimum water level in Srisailam should be 854 feet.

He said that the Telangana state government was violating this by releasing water through Srisailam left power station, which would be a grave injustice to Rayalaseema. He alleged that despite the ruckus, the Krishna River Water Management Board was playing the role of a silent spectator.

He said the Telangana government was not only taking up projects contrary to the Bachawat tribunal allocations, but also ignoring laws made by the united Andhra Pradesh. He said water disputes embodied in the State Separation Act were being dealt with in violation of Section 89. He said that Nagarjunasagar water should be released only for agricultural purposes.

Reddy said that it is not enough to write letters to the Union Government against Telangana’s power generation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should bring direct pressure on the Centre.

He demanded the BJP to spell out its stand on the Rayalaseema lift scheme. He said that they would continue to protest against construction of illegal projects in Telangana.

Sangham district secretary Gali Chandra and others were also present.