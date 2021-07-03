Nation Politics 02 Jul 2021 Jagan urged to mount ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan urged to mount pressure on Centre against Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 3, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Rayalaseema body opposes release of water from Srisailam left power station
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

KADAPA: Devagudi Chandra Mouliswar Reddy, convenor of Rayalaseema Ethipothala Sadhana Samithi, clarified that the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao held an all-party meeting in 1984 and declared Srisailam project as an irrigation project.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that according to GO No. 107 (September 28, 2004) pertaining to the management of Srisailam project in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the minimum water level in Srisailam should be 854 feet.

 

He said that the Telangana state government was violating this by releasing water through Srisailam left power station, which would be a grave injustice to Rayalaseema. He alleged that despite the ruckus, the Krishna River Water Management Board was playing the role of a silent spectator.

He said the Telangana government was not only taking up projects contrary to the Bachawat tribunal allocations, but also ignoring laws made by the united Andhra Pradesh. He said water disputes embodied in the State Separation Act were being dealt with in violation of Section 89. He said that Nagarjunasagar water should be released only for agricultural purposes.

 

Reddy said that it is not enough to write letters to the Union Government against Telangana’s power generation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should bring direct pressure on the Centre.

He demanded the BJP to spell out its stand on the Rayalaseema lift scheme. He said that they would continue to protest against construction of illegal projects in Telangana.

Sangham district secretary Gali Chandra and others were also present.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, kcr, srisailam project, n.t. rama rao, krishna river water
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Latest From Nation

Telangana CM KCR. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana land for Velama, Kamma buildings

Tirath Singh Rawat. (Photo:PTI)

Tirath Singh Rawat quits as Uttarakhand CM

GHMC officials are allowing plastic material even during state-sponsored programmes like Haritha Haram, Pattana Pragathi, and Swachh Abhiyaan activities. (Representational Photo:DC)

Plastics dominate Hyderabad environments despite ban

Nagarjunsagar Dam. (Photo:DC)

Demand for KRMB to tackle disputes resurfaces



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana BJP hopeful state MPs may get a chance in Union Cabinet rejig

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay was elevated as BJP state president and BJP men here feel either Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao or Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind might get a chance. (DC Image)

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

BJP to pull up socks in Telangana, churns out strategy to gain foothold

The state BJP is focussing on its organisational structure. It has decided to appoint convenors to 119 Assembly constituencies, 17 conveners of Parliament segments. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi asks Jammu and Kashmir leaders to help in delimitation, polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir leaders. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham