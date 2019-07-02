Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

They have quit due to personal reasons: Cong leader downplays MLA resignations

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
‘Most of them are upset, but it doesn't mean that the government will fall,’ Congress MLA Tanveer Sait also said.
Following the resignation of Singh and Jarkiholi, the strength of Congress has come down to 76 in the state Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
Mysuru: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait on Tuesday downplayed the resignation of two MLAs from the party saying that they have resigned due to personal reasons.

"Most of them are upset, but it doesn't mean that the government will fall. Two MLAs have resigned due to personal reasons. High command will take care of it," he said while talking to reporters here.

 

On Monday, two Congress MLAs - Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi quit the Assembly further bringing down the numbers of Congress-JD(S) coalition in the house.

Vijayanagar MLA, Anand Singh, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted his resignation. Copy of it was sent to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Hours later, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been sulking for the last few months over not being made a minister, also resigned from the Assembly.

Tanveer further said that it is not the right way to send the resignation.

"Usually it is not the right way to send resignation. There are some regulations to give resignation. Members have to submit their resignation in person," he said.

Asserting that 'operation' and 'reverse operation' are not good for democracy, the Congress leader said, "MLAs are not commodities for sale. There is no value of minority MLAs."

Acknowledging that he is also an "aspirant for a birth in ministry", Tanveer said, "I have been elected for five terms. Even I am also an aspirant for ministership. If it is given, I will give justice to the post. If not, I will work for the people. There is no question of mid-term polls."

Following the resignation of Singh and Jarkiholi, the strength of Congress has come down to 76 in the state Assembly.

JDS has 37 legislators, while two Independent MLAs are also in support of the Kumaraswamy led government in the state. BJP has 105 seats in the Assembly.

The resignations have triggered speculations that as many as four more Congress MLAs might resign in the coming days. The names doing rounds include Congress' Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil.

...
