Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; India win the toss and elect to bat first
 
Nation Politics 02 Jul 2019 Sumalatha pleads law ...
Nation, Politics

Sumalatha pleads lawmakers, government to save 'Annadatas'

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Mandya MP Sumalatha highlighted the issues of water crisis and drought condition in Mandya.
She appealed to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Ministry to treat the issue of farmers on an 'emergency-scale' and take immediate steps to provide them relief. (Photo: ANI)
 She appealed to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Ministry to treat the issue of farmers on an 'emergency-scale' and take immediate steps to provide them relief. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Actor-turned politician Sumalatha Ambareesh on Thursday delivered her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha in which she pleaded that the Centre must save the 'Annadatas' (food providers).

She brought up the issue of farmers suicide during the Zero hour and urged the Centre and state government to take steps to strengthen existing laws to protect the interests of farmers.

 

Mandya MP Sumalatha highlighted the issues of water crisis and drought condition in Mandya.

"My region is already suffering from huge water crisis and impending drought conditions. This presents a very bleak scenario for farmers, especially for sugarcane and paddy growers," said Sumalatha, who pulled off a remarkable win as a BJP-backed Independent candidate against Karnataka's Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.

She appealed to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Ministry to treat the issue of farmers on an 'emergency-scale' and take immediate steps to provide them relief.

"Scarcity of fodder for cattle should also be addressed by the government. I fear that we have a ready-made formula of desperate farmers suicide. We need to address these issues immediately. I make an appeal to the Prime Minister, Jal Shakti Ministry and the authorities concerned to provide immediate relief measures on an emergency scale to farmers," Sumalatha said.

Raising slogans of Jai Jawan and Jai Kishan, she asserted that the government must save the 'Annadatas'.

...
Tags: sumalatha ambareesh, farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

RJD leaders raised slogans and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey over the deaths in Muzaffarpur. (Photo: PTI)

Tejashwi Yadav absent in Assembly for second day

The 75-year old leader is a staunch supporter of the cause of Tamils in Sri Lanka and had been a DMK Rajya Sabha member from 1978 to 1996. (Photo: File)

MDMK nominates general secretary Vaiko as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

Sunny Deol became a member of parliament for the first time after he defeated Congress's Sunil Jakhar with a massive margin in the recent general election. (Photo: Twitter | @iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol appoints representative in constituency, Cong claims ‘betrayal’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

Total solar eclipse today across 11K km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

Digi Yatra would facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said. (Photo: File)
 

BJP leader Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to sell Prayagraj's bungalow, moves to Delhi

Joshi will stay in Prayagraj for next two days after which he will fly to Delhi, where his two daughters are staying, the source added. (Photo:PTI)
 

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

Army personnel are providing us full protection and helping us in the yatra. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6

In his address, Modi asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC to hear DMK's plea for disqualification of Panneerselvam, 10 other AIADMK MLAs

In September 2017, DMK had approached the Madras High Court with the same plea but it was dismissed by the court. (Photo: File)

AAP MP raises issue of Mahatma Gandhi's image on wine bottle of Israeli company

AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised the issue during Zero Hour. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn questions KCR's silence on Forest Officers' assault

A gang of around 30 people allegedly led by ruling TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, his brother Krishna and others attacked forest officials, including Chole Anita, who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings. (Photo: File)

Bihar Assembly adjourned as Opposition demands resignation of Health Minister

Choudhary said that he had allowed the adjournment motion on the important issue of children's deaths from AES but it seemed that you (opposition MLAs) are adamant on the resignation of the minister by disrupting the House proceedings. (Photo: ANI I Twitter)

ISKCON sends Rathayatra invitation to TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Jahan, who got married to a Kolkata-based businessman and was heavily trolled for wearing vermilion and sporting a 'mangalsutra' at her oath-taking ceremony.(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham