Nation Politics 02 Jul 2019 Oppn questions KCR&# ...
Nation, Politics

Oppn questions KCR's silence on Forest Officers' assault

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao said, ‘KCR government is losing grip on the law and order in the state.’
A gang of around 30 people allegedly led by ruling TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, his brother Krishna and others attacked forest officials, including Chole Anita, who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings. (Photo: File)
 A gang of around 30 people allegedly led by ruling TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, his brother Krishna and others attacked forest officials, including Chole Anita, who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP, on Tuesday, questioned Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's silence on the mistreatment of forest officers and police allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers.

Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao said, "KCR government is losing grip on the law and order in the state. His party members are taking the law into their hands by hitting the forest officers who were on duty in Kaghaznagar. The violence in the state, especially over public servants, has been increasing data by day."

 

"The entire nation has seen how those forest officials on duty were attacked by TRS workers. The party hasn't taken any action yet. A similar incident took place in Kothagudem where a TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and his son physically abused and obstructed them from doing their job. How can these MLAs take the law into their hands?" he asked.

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao also lambasted the "irresponsible" TRS government, stating that KCR and his ministers are "mute spectators" of the incident.

"Leaders from both Congress and the BJP visited the victim and extended support. The saddest part is that no one from the ruling TRS has paid a visit. This is completely an irresponsible act from their side. There is no security given to the officials in the state and at the same time, many MLAs are encroaching government land. No action is taken against the perpetrators as the KCR government is a mute spectator in the state," he alleged.

"What we demand is justice for the lady forest officer. Action must be taken against the accused according to the law," Rao added.

A gang of around 30 people allegedly led by ruling TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, his brother Krishna and others attacked forest officials, including Chole Anita, who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings on a piece of land allotted to plant saplings near Kaleshwaram project in Asifabad on Sunday.

13 people have been arrested in this regard and a case has been registered against them, police said.

...
Tags: k chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samiti, c anitha, forest officer, opposition
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


