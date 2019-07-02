Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; India win the toss and elect to bat first
 
Nation Politics 02 Jul 2019 MDMK nominates gener ...
Nation, Politics

MDMK nominates general secretary Vaiko as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
The Rajya Sabha polls in Chennai are slated for July 18.
The 75-year old leader is a staunch supporter of the cause of Tamils in Sri Lanka and had been a DMK Rajya Sabha member from 1978 to 1996. (Photo: File)
 The 75-year old leader is a staunch supporter of the cause of Tamils in Sri Lanka and had been a DMK Rajya Sabha member from 1978 to 1996. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK's ally MDMK named on Tuesday party general secretary Vaiko as its candidate from Tamil Nadu for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls.

A high-level MDMK meet here decided to nominate its chief Vaiko for the lone seat allotted to it by the DMK as part of a pre-poll agreement. A resolution in this regard was adopted in the meet.

 

The 75-year old leader is a staunch supporter of the cause of Tamils in Sri Lanka and had been a DMK Rajya Sabha member from 1978 to 1996.

Of the six Rajya Sabha vacancies from Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK and DMK could elect three each given their respective strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

While the AIADMK has 123 members including the speaker, the DMK has 100 MLAs, its allies the Congress and IUML seven and one seats respectively in the 234-member House

The DMK has already announced former Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General P Wilson and M Shanmugam, the general secretary of its trade union wing, the Labour Progressive Front, as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.

In the AIADMK camp, the names of senior leader K P Munusamy and party veteran Tamil Magan Hussain are doing the rounds for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The ruling party has assured one RS seat to its ally PMK in a pre-poll pact.

...
Tags: dmk, mdmk, vaiko, lone seat, rs polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

RJD leaders raised slogans and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey over the deaths in Muzaffarpur. (Photo: PTI)

Tejashwi Yadav absent in Assembly for second day

Sunny Deol became a member of parliament for the first time after he defeated Congress's Sunil Jakhar with a massive margin in the recent general election. (Photo: Twitter | @iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol appoints representative in constituency, Cong claims ‘betrayal’

At least 13 people died after a compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday morning in Mumbai.

Blame monsoon, not BMC's fault: Sanjay Raut on Mumbai wall collapse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

Total solar eclipse today across 11K km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

Digi Yatra would facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said. (Photo: File)
 

BJP leader Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to sell Prayagraj's bungalow, moves to Delhi

Joshi will stay in Prayagraj for next two days after which he will fly to Delhi, where his two daughters are staying, the source added. (Photo:PTI)
 

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

Army personnel are providing us full protection and helping us in the yatra. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6

In his address, Modi asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sunny Deol appoints representative in constituency, Cong claims ‘betrayal’

Sunny Deol became a member of parliament for the first time after he defeated Congress's Sunil Jakhar with a massive margin in the recent general election. (Photo: Twitter | @iamsunnydeol)

SC to hear DMK's plea for disqualification of Panneerselvam, 10 other AIADMK MLAs

In September 2017, DMK had approached the Madras High Court with the same plea but it was dismissed by the court. (Photo: File)

AAP MP raises issue of Mahatma Gandhi's image on wine bottle of Israeli company

AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised the issue during Zero Hour. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn questions KCR's silence on Forest Officers' assault

A gang of around 30 people allegedly led by ruling TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, his brother Krishna and others attacked forest officials, including Chole Anita, who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings. (Photo: File)

Bihar Assembly adjourned as Opposition demands resignation of Health Minister

Choudhary said that he had allowed the adjournment motion on the important issue of children's deaths from AES but it seemed that you (opposition MLAs) are adamant on the resignation of the minister by disrupting the House proceedings. (Photo: ANI I Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham