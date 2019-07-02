Cricket World Cup 2019

160 IS members, sympathisers arrested across India: Govt tells Lok Sabha

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with state governments.
Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said information is shared with agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate steps and sensitise their field formations to prevent any untoward incident. (Photo: File)
 Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said information is shared with agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate steps and sensitise their field formations to prevent any untoward incident. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As many as 160 members and sympathisers of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) have been arrested so far from different parts of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate steps and sensitise their field formations to prevent any untoward incident.

 

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the states police have registered cases against IS members and sympathisers and have arrested 160 accused so far all over the country," he said replying a written question.

