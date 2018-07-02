search on deccanchronicle.com
Uttam takes on KT Rama Rao for ‘insult’ on Sonia Gandhi

Mr Reddy also shared Deccan Chronicle article “TPCC slams KTR for Sonia remarks”, tagging the IT minister.
Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao and TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday indulged in a war of words on Twitter over former’s remarks ‘insulting’ Ms Sonia Gandhi. 

Mr Reddy said, “Sonia Gandhi will always remain in the hearts of the people of Telangana for creating a separate state for them. K.T. Rama Rao's reprehensible statements against her is gross indecency and reflects his moral bankruptcy. INC Telangana and the people will teach him a lesson (sic)”. 

 

Responding to his tweet Mr Rrao said, “I stand by my words that Congress party's history is filled with betrayals, treachery and deception with respect to Telangana agitation, starting from 1952 all the way till 2014. It was the inevitability conferred upon by people's movement which resulted in statehood for Telangana.”

Mr Rao's tweet also said, “We shall surely let the people decide whose party is morally bankrupt when we go to polls next time. Let me remind you that I have offered to quit political life if the TRS is not voted back to power. I am going to keep my word whether or not you keep yours (of doing the same if you lose).”

Mr Rao recently sparked off a controversy, saying that the statehood for Telangana was not granted by “Amma” or “Bomma”, but the CM achieved this with his Telangana movement. 

Tags: k.t. rama rao, uttam kumar reddy, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




