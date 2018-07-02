search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

HD Deve Gowda tells K Chandrasekhar Rao to forge Front after 2019 elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 2, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 1:37 am IST
The Chief Minister and Mr Rama Rao appeared to be convinced with this suggestion, sources said.
Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda meets Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in Hyderabad on Sunday.
 Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda meets Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) chief H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was confident that the coalition of regional parties will come to power at the Centre in the next general election as the national parties — Congress and BJP — have no chance of securing a majority on their own.

He predicted early parliamentary polls and said the “Karnataka episode” will be repeated as the Congress or the BJP will be forced to back a coalition of regional parties to form the government at the Centre.

 

Mr Gowda who was in the city to attend the wedding of the grandson of  Rajya Sabha member and senior Congressman T. Subbarami Reddy, met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday and held discussions with him and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

TRS party sources said the discussions centred on Mr Rao’s attempts to float a federal front at national level comprising regional parties.

Mr Gowda, it is learnt, suggested that he wait for the outcome of the general election to form any kind of front as it would not be possible to bring all regional parties together at this stage as they face different issues in their respective states.

“Pre-poll fronts at this juncture would not be possible. It would be better to wait for the outcome of the general election. Post-poll alliances of regional parties can be formed to capture power at the Centre. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will get a majority on their own to form a government. They will be forced to back a coalition of regional parties like it happened in Karnataka recently,” Mr Gowda said.

The Chief Minister and Mr Rama Rao appeared to be convinced with this suggestion, sources said.

Tags: janata dal (s), h.d. deve gowda, congress, bjp, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Won’t hesitate to part with Congress: Deve Gowda


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Strive hard to win all 26 LS seats in 2019: Amit Shah to Gujarat BJP workers

During the party's brainstorming session, BJP chief Amit Shah asked the party leaders to make people aware of the 'good work' done by the governments led by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gujarat, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Bengaluru: Congress leaders exchanged Rs 410 crore banned notes, says BJP leader

Between November 2016 and March 2017, Rs 544.96 crore was collected by these centres. In 141 days between November 9, 2016 and March 31, 2017 Rs 410 cr of demonetied Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were exchanged by the centre owners after charging a commission. (Representational Image)

TN is cooperating with idol wing police, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Big Boss is bad for our families: Hindu Makkal Katchi

Kamal Hassan

Sivaji birth anniversary will now be Tamil Nadu government function

After CM Palaniswami on Friday announced that the birth anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan would be celebrated as a government event, Sivaji’s son Prabhu thanks the government at a press meet on Friday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham