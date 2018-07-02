search on deccanchronicle.com
Ex-CM Kiran Kumar Reddy likely to join Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 2, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 2:28 am IST
N. Kiran Kumar Reddy
 N. Kiran Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to join the Congress on July 3 or 4 in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

AICC AP affairs in-charge Oommen Chandy met Mr Reddy at his residence here on Sunday and held talks for about two hours. He requested him to join the Congress to strengthen the party in AP and also at the national level before the 2019 elections. Mr Reddy expressed his willingness to join the Congress.

 

Mr Chandy was in the city to attend the wedding of the grandson of Rajya Sabha member T. Subbarami Reddy on Sunday. He visited Mr Reddy afterwards with senior Congress leaders. 

Mr Reddy resigned from the post of Chief Minister and quit the Congress just before the 2014 general election to protest the decision of the Congress-led UPA government to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and form the new state of Telangana.

He launched his own party, Jai Samaikhyandhra, before the 2014 polls but did not contest. His party failed to win a single seat and faded away.

Since then, Mr Reddy has been staying away from politics confining himself to Hyderabad and his home district of Chittoor. There was speculation earlier that he would join the BJP. 

After Mr Rahul Gandhi took over as AICC chief last year, efforts were made to recall senior and experienced leaders who had quit the party for various reasons.

Congress sources said that during his talks with Mr Chandy Mr Reddy expressed his preference for national politics and not AP politics.

Mr Chandy assured him that he would take up the issue with Mr Gandhi and ensure that his services are utilised at national level.

However, Mr Reddy promised to help the Congress regain ground in AP, from where it was wiped out completely after the bifurcation of the state.

Tags: n. kiran kumar reddy, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




