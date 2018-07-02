search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP steps up its attack against Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 2:24 am IST
K. Laxman
Hyderabad: The BJP has intensified its tirade against the TRS government. BJP state president, K. Laxman, accused the TRS of conspiring against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of the Congress. He said  the BJP would dethrone the TRS government in the 2019 elections, alleging that it had looted lands of farmers in the name of purification of land records.

Dr Laxman condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on tenant farmers and said the BJP would extend the Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers if voted to power in the 2019 elections, besides waiving off crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh for all farmers.

 

“KCR says tenant farmers are ineligible to claim any benefit from the government. This is meaningless. The state government is distributing Rs 8,000 per acre per year sop to 58 lakh farmers. But 80 per cent of them don’t engage in agriculture. They just lease out their lands to tenant farmers. It is tenant farmers who toil hard day and night, make investments on crops and suffer losses in case of crop failure due to various reason. The government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme is only helping landlords who don’t do agriculture. Instead of helping tenant farmers, KCR is insulting them with his unwarranted comments,” Dr Laxman remarked.

He also came down heavily on the Chief Minister and his family members alleging that they had no love for the country. “KCR praises Nizam Nawab who tried to merge the Hyderabad State with Pakistan. His daughter Kavitha says Telangana region was not at all a part of India. On the other hand, KCR maintains good ties with Owaisi who refuses to say Jai Hind. This shows KCR and his family are not patroitic and have no love for the country,” he alleged.

Dr Laxman accused the TRS and the Congress of joining hands to conspire against the Modi government, which has been corruption free for the past four years. “The conspiracy had been hatched by the Congress and TRS is executing the plan. We will soon make their shady deal public with all details,” he said.

Tags: k. laxman, trs government, prime minister narendra modi, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




