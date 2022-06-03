Nation Politics 02 Jun 2022 Rambabu assures effo ...
Rambabu assures efforts to complete Polavaram expeditiously

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Referring to the damage caused to the diaphragm wall, the minister blamed the previous Telugu Desam regime for causing it
Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu assured efforts to complete the execution of the Polavaram irrigation project works expeditiously.

The minister told media persons during his visit to Polavaram in Eluru district on Thursday that he had reviewed the progress of works of various components of the project with the officials in order to complete the project.

 

Referring to the damage caused to the diaphragm wall, the minister blamed the previous Telugu Desam regime for causing it.

“The construction of the diaphragm wall without taking up the cofferdam was a historic blunder committed by the previous TD regime. People in the state will never forgive them,” he said.

He said that the faulty construction of diaphragm wall resulted in loss to the tune of Rs 400 crore  and wondered how the TD leaders were trying to shift the blame on others. He called upon the irrigation experts to discuss the issue and come up with a solution whether to carry out repair to the damaged portion of the diaphragm wall or to reconstruct the diaphragm wall.

 

Referring to the previous TD regime’s claim to complete execution of Polavaram project by 2018 and go for polls, the minister asked as to why it failed to do so and also castigated it for asking their government as to whey they would complete the project. He said that their government would certainly complete the execution of the Polavaram project early.

Earlier, the minister along with the water resources officials inspected the progress of execution of several components of the project from the early hours of the day.

Tags: polavaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


