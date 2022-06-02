Nation Politics 02 Jun 2022 Jagan discusses fund ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan discusses fund release, nod for medical colleges with PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
CM requested for easing borrowing limit, release of Rs 32,625 crore pending funds and approval for revised estimates of the Polavaram
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers a bouquet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Thursday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
VIJAYAWADA: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a 45-minute meeting with PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday, requested for easing borrowing limit, the release of Rs 32,625 crore pending funds, approval for revised estimates of the Polavaram project and consent to 12 new medical colleges.

Following his meeting with the PM, Reddy also met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

The pending funds pertain to bills under the 10th Pay Commission, including financial packages for rebuilding power distribution companies, senior citizens’ pensions and loan waiver for farmers.

Reddy drew Modi’s attention to a pending due of Rs 6,627.86 crore, to be paid by the Telangana government to APGenco and requested that authorities concerned settle the dues right away for strengthening AP’s power sector.

Blaming the previous regimes for going on borrowing sprees, beyond limits, from 2016-17 fiscal to 2018-19 fiscal, Reddy said that the debt ceiling has been slashed by Rs 17,923 crore in the past three years. Stating that the loans were taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he requested Modi to ease the borrowing limit for the state.

 

Concerning Polavaram, Reddy urged Modi to approve the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore, citing the technical advisory committee’s approval for the project.

Reddy asked that the drinking water component of the project be considered an integral part of the project structure, similar to other national projects over the years. He also reminded the PM that the state was not paid the Rs 905.51 crore spent on the project.

Reddy asked that the funds be provided at the beginning of the financial year for speedy construction. He also sought direct bank transfer of replacement and rehabilitation funds to ensure transparency.

 

Besides, Reddy said there is inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and sought the elimination of inequalities in the selection of card holders. He also said there were fewer allocations under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, as 56 lakh families were left out and the state was providing them rice subsidies.

Reddy urged Modi to approve the setting up of 12 medical colleges in the state to cater to 26 districts. He also asked the PM to renew the approvals of site clearances for a Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram.

 

For setting up an integrated steel plant in YSR district, he requested the allocation of iron mines to APMDC for an uninterrupted supply of iron ore.

Seeking approvals to allot beach and minerals to APMDC, he said the move could attract investments to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. He said that 14 of 16 approvals are pending.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, polavaram project, defence minister nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


