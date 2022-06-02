Nation Politics 02 Jun 2022 Telangana Congress&# ...
Telangana Congress' Chintan Shivir passes resolutions on six core issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Two-day brainstorming session concludes at Keesara
Congress Chintan Shivir meeting held in Hyderabad. (Image By Arrangement)
HYDERABAD: Six core issues were discussed, decisions taken and a resolution passed for their implementation at the two-day Nava Sankalp Chinthan Shivir held by the Telangana state Congress at Bala Vikas centre in Keesara.

Matters relating to the organisation, politics, agriculture, economy, social justice and youth were discussed at the meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

 

Senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah submitted the report on organisational matters, Uttam Reddy on politics, Jeevan Reddy agriculture, Sridhar Babu economy, former MP Hanumantha Rao social justice and former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on youth. The Chinthan Shivir approved the suggestion made by the six core committees.

The political committee suggested that the party concentrate attention on youths and appoint an in-charge for every 100 voters at booth level. It also suggested an exclusive women meeting.

Committee convener Uttam Kumar suggested the party focused attention on secularism and socialism. He said the party should work for the tribals’ uplift. The assembly election manifesto should be released three months before the polls. The party’s candidates should be declared six months in advance, he proposed.

 

Uttam Reddy said the Congress said it should promise the voters that its government would implement the Amma Hastham programme to supply essentials to the people at fair price.

The committee on Economy made it clear in its report that the Congress should strongly oppose the sale of government lands. It has also suggested advancing a promise of free education and free health facilities to the people if elected to power.

Agriculture committee convener Jeevan Reddy said the Congress party government can provide interest-free loans upto Rs 3 lakh. His report recommended a Rs 1000 bonus for each quintal of paddy purchased from farmers, along with ensuring them a minimum support price. The committee suggested an increase in cold storages and a separate agriculture budget. It has also proposed pension for farmers and tenant farmers.

 

The agriculture committee said the party should promise steps to prevent sale of spurious seeds. By increasing the working days up to 250 days, the (MGNREGS) can be interlinked to the agricultural requirements.

Social justice committee convener Hanumantha Rao said assignment lands should be protected. On the lines of the Warangal meeting, a public meeting should be organised for for SC, ST, BC, Minorities and cream layer level should be lifted. 

CLP leader Mallubhatti Vikramarka said all six core subjects were discussed thoroughly at the Chintan Shivir and a resolution passed for its implementation. “We will prepare a roadmap to implement the decisions of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir at the grass roots level,” he said.

 

He said that training classes will be conducted at district and state level. Bhatti said that Congress foundation day celebrations will be conducted on December 28 at village level.


