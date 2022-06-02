BJP relying on ED: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case was an example of the worst kind of vendetta politics and was highly condemnable. With maximum number of MPs and governments in the state, BJP was still so afraid that they were depending on ED to secure their regime, he said.

Revanth Reddy, who is in the United States on a personal visit, reacted on ED notices to Gandhis on Wednesday. “We will fight back,” the TPCC chief said on Twitter.

Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy warned that the BJP would pay the price for instigating ED to summon Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. He strongly condemned the ED notices to the Congress top leadership. “Gandhis sacrificed their lives for the nation and the BJP is trying to spread negative propaganda against them,” he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BJP would definitely pay the price for its misdeeds.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed the ED notices to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi as act of wickedness. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru established the National Herald newspaper against the British rulers, he said. “How can the ED serve summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case?” he questioned.

Former union minister Renuka Chowdary alleged that the BJP government was trying to harass its political opponents with Central investigative agencies. “Gandhi family was never afraid of any cases,” she said. It clearly showed that the ED notices were issued intentionally, she said.

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said there was a conspiracy in issuing ED notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. “Why is the BJP government not issuing ED notices to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for alleged high level corruption charges?” he questioned. The BJP was trying to eliminate Gandhi family from politics, who had sacrificed their lives for the country, he said.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao said the ED cases filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would only strengthen the Congress party. The NDA government was using the ED to harass political opponents, he criticised.

Former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah said the BJP would get a fitting lesson soon for issuing ED notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the nation and the BJP also benefitted with the sacrifices of Gandhis, he said. Lakshmaiah asked why the BJP government did not react on Rs 19,200 crore-scam in Gujarat.