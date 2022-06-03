AP: Ahead of bypoll, activities of contestants under scanner

The district collector said that a media certification and monitoring committee has been set up, which will issue permissions for contestants to advertise in electronic or print media. — Representational image/PTI

Nellore: District collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu assured the electorate of keeping vigil on contestants and initiating stringent action against those violating Election Commission guidelines.

In a meeting with representatives of political parties on Thursday, he appealed to them to follow the model code of conduct and cooperate with the administration for the smooth conduct of elections.

He said that a media certification and monitoring committee has been set up, which will issue permissions for contestants to advertise in electronic or print media. “Prior permission is a must for publicity in open places, such as theatres, digital screens, and even for short messages through mobiles, apart from publicity in the media and advertisements,” Babu said.

Also, candidates distributing handouts such as pamphlets and handbills must mention the names and addresses of the publisher and printer.

Babu said that 279 polling stations are being set up for the poll and voters’ lists given to political parties for creating awareness.

Parties were asked to submit details of polling agents before the poll.

Revenue officer P. Venkata Narayanamma, collectorate administrative officer Subrahmanyam, YSR Congress representative Y. Muralidhar Reddy, TDP leader Ch Venkateswara Reddy, BJP leader M. Kaleswara Rao, Congress leader Balasudhakar, and BSP leader S. Sadvin Kumar took part in the meeting.