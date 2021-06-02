Nation Politics 02 Jun 2021 Jagan directs offici ...
Jagan directs officials to expedite Vizag fishing harbour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 2, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Conducts review on fishing harbours project worth Rs 15,753 cr
Jagan also reviews APDDCF projects. Officials say 9,899 bulk milk cooling units at an estimated cost of Rs 1,885.76 crore and 8,052 automatic milk collection units at an estimated cost of Rs 942.77 crore are coming up across the state. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Jagan also reviews APDDCF projects. Officials say 9,899 bulk milk cooling units at an estimated cost of Rs 1,885.76 crore and 8,052 automatic milk collection units at an estimated cost of Rs 942.77 crore are coming up across the state. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will accord priority to the development of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and prepare an action plan for development of Kakinada fishing harbour and Kothapatnam fishing landing centre.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to initiate
measures for the completion of Rs 15,743 crore Agri Infra Fund projects in
the stipulated period. The government has recently allocated Rs 31,256.55
crore in the budget for various agri-related schemes.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said coordination between village secretariats and RBKs
(Rythu Bharosa Kendras) should be effective and National Rural Employment
Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) works should be expedited. He directed the
officials to monitor the progress of projects regularly and conduct review
meetings every 15 days.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for setting up a fish
landing center at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district and development of a
fishing harbour in Kakinada. He instructed the officials to focus on
developing the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam in all aspects. He said it
was targeted to complete four fishing harbours  Uppada( East Godavari),
Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna) and Juvvala Dinne (Nellore)
in first phase by December 2022.

 

The officials informed him that in the second phase, fishing harbors were
being constructed at Budagatlapalem in Srikakulam district, Pudimadaka in
Visakhapatnam district, Biyyaputhippa in West Godavari district and a
fishing harbour in Prakasam district port. They were asked to complete the
works in time without fail. The officials informed that the total estimated
cost of all these projects was Rs 15,743 crore.

Multipurpose facility centers are being set up near RBKs to support farmers
in all aspects. There are 16 types of projects including dry storage, drying
platforms, PDS warehouses, essaying equipment, Janata Bazars, food
processing infra and  to animal husbandry infrastructure facilities. 4,277
dry storage and drying platforms,  60 warehouses for PDS, 1,483 procurement centers, cold rooms, turmeric boilers, and turmeric polishers will be set up. Also, 7,950 primary processing equipment, 10,678 essaying equipment, as well as 10,678 collection centers equipment will be arranged.

 

Regarding AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) projects, the officials explained that the government was constructing 9,899 bulk milk
cooling units (BMCUs) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,885.76 crore and  8,052
automatic milk collection units with an estimated cost of Rs 942.77 crore
across the state. Land was identified at 9,051 locations for BMCUs and
construction works  have already started for 6,252 units across the state.
The target is to complete the construction of all BMCUs by September 30,
2021.

Explaining about Amul milk collection project, the officials stated that
Amul started milk collection in Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor districts on
November 20, 2020, then expanded to Guntur district on March 29, 2021, and to some other villages in Chittoor district on April 3, 2021. It would start
collection of milk in West Godavari district from June 4.

 

The officials further explained that Amul collected 50.01 lakh liters of
milk from 12,342 women farmers in four districts and paid bills worth over
Rs 23.42 crore and through this, women farmers earned  an additional income of Rs.3.91 crore in the state.

Tags: vizag fishing harbour, ys jagan mohan reddy, kakinada fishing harbour, kothapatnam fishing, agri infra fund projects, rythu bharosa kendras in ap, fish landing center at kothapatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


