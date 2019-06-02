Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 02 Jun 2019 Tumkur Congress chie ...
Nation, Politics

Tumkur Congress chief seeks expulsion of several party leaders for LS poll defeat

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 10:01 am IST
He has also recommended expulsion of leaders like former MLA KN Rajanna, and state Youth Congress vice president Rajendra from the party.
Tumkur District Congress president R Ramakrishna on Saturday wrote to general secretary KC Venugopal blaming party leaders for the defeat of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition candidate HD Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: File)
 Tumkur District Congress president R Ramakrishna on Saturday wrote to general secretary KC Venugopal blaming party leaders for the defeat of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition candidate HD Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: File)

Tumkur: Tumkur District Congress president R Ramakrishna on Saturday wrote to general secretary KC Venugopal blaming party leaders for the defeat of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition candidate HD Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha constituency.

He has also recommended expulsion of leaders like former MLA KN Rajanna, and state Youth Congress vice president Rajendra from the party.

 

"The person who is responsible for all this is KN Rajanna, Youth Congress president R Rajendra, Gram Panchayat member J J Rahana, Chudappa Shantla Rajanna, Manjula Narayana Reddy, Taluk panchayat president, vice-president, and members," Ramakrishna wrote in his letter.

As a part of the seat-sharing deal between Congress and JD (S), Tumkur Lok Sabha seat was contested by JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. However, he lost to BJP's GS Basavraj.

In his report to Venugopal, the district Congress president termed the lack of unity between JD (S) and Congress workers as one of the reasons for the loss.

"Although the coalition party announced Deve Gowda as the coalition candidate, former MP Muddahanumegowda, KN Rajanna filed nomination earlier, which created confusion. After much drama, they withdrew their nomination but their followers never supported the coalition candidate," Ramakrishna said in his report.

He further alleged that Muddahanumegowda campaigned at only two places and did not campaign in the rest of the places, which helped the BJP.

"Sahakar Mahamandala president N Ganganna and others distributed money in favour of the BJP. The money which was given by the Congress was also distributed to favour the BJP," Ramakrishna said in his report.

"I request the party high command to take strict stringent action against the above-mentioned people," he urged.

BJP won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state while the Congress-JD(S) coalition could win only two seats.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, deve gowda, kc venugopal, tumkur, ramakrishna
Location: India, Karnataka, Tumakuru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria. (Photo: ANI)

Indian envoy's guests invited for Iftar party turned away by Pak agencies

'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

Jogdande added that the administration had contacted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and help from the forces too was being provided. (Photo: ANI)

Rescue operations in full swing to rescue missing mountaineers: DM Vijay Jogdande

A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Train hawker mimicks politicians, sent to 10-day judicial custody



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra CM Reddy, Telangana CM Rao attend Iftar party hosted by Governor

The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries. (Photo: ANI)

‘Money sole criterion for Min’

Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Sa Ra Mahesh does an HDK at Bettahalli, hears villagers’ grievances

Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh during one of his ‘grama vasthavyas’

Priyank Kharge’s tweet against Amit Shah sparks row; BSY, DVS hit back

Priyank Kharge

Not HD Kumaraswamy, we’ll build new Karnatakataka: Pralhad Joshi, D V Sadananda Gowda

BJP leaders Dr Vaman Acharya, Lahar Singh (extreme right), Subbanarasimha felicitates new union minister Pralhad Joshi at BJP office in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham