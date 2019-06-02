Priyank Kharge’s tweet against Amit Shah sparks row; BSY, DVS hit back

Bengaluru: Social welfare minister Priyank Kharge's acerbic tweet against BJP president Amit Shah soon after he took over as Union home minister triggered a controversy and a counter offensive by state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa and Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday.

Mr Priyank Kharge tweeted that Union home ministry could now be renamed “ministry of providing clean chits”. Mr Kharge said, “Now that we have a new home minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits.”

His tweet is seen in the light of his father Mr Mallikarjun Kharge's defeat in Lok Sabha polls, a seat he held since 2009, ending his winning streak as a nine-time MLA and two-term Lok Sabha Member.

Reacting to Mr Priyank Kharge's tweet, Mr Yeddyruppa condemned blamed the former for veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s defeat. “It is because of Mr Priyank, Mallikarjun Kharge lost less than a lakh votes. He is speaking non-sense without any bases,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers D. V. Sadanand Gowda used pun and a Kannada idiom to hit back at Mr Kharge. Mr Gowda's tweet roughly translates: "Dear Priyank Kharge, you should stop showing your palm to astrologers for them to tell you that you have bad fortune. Your party's “Hand” symbol has been rejected by the people of our state. Just ten days ago people of the country have decided your fate. First, set your house in order before commenting on others.”